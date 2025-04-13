New markets being sought for rice farmers

-meeting will be held with bankers, millers

VICE PRESIDENT and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has assured rice farmers in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) that the Ministry of Agriculture is actively working to address the challenges faced by rice farmers by opening new markets and supporting the transportation of paddy outside of Region Two.

The Ministry of Agriculture will also be working with millers in the region to ensure their paddy can be purchased. Some of the millers cannot continue buying because of cash flow issues, and they claimed the commercial banks are asking for high interest.

Just a few weeks ago, the government transferred $2.7 billion directly to rice farmers to ensure they would receive at least $4,000 per bag when international market prices collapse.

During a meeting with rice farmers at the Anna Regina Secondary School on Saturday, the Vice President highlighted several interventions made by the government to support the rice industry. One major concern raised by farmers was the lengthy wait times at rice mills—some reported waiting days to offload paddy, which is especially difficult when transporting perishable goods.

The millers also reported that their mills do not have much storage capacity. Dr Jagdeo said that he will soon meet with officials from commercial banks as part of efforts to assist the millers.

He explained that the increased acreage and higher yield this season have resulted in an overflow, making it difficult for mills to keep up. According to the Vice President, while the government cannot decide who buys paddy, it can step in to create systems and provide logistical support. One such intervention includes making a government ferry available to transport paddy from Supenaam to Parika, giving farmers access to external markets beyond Region Two.

“The PPP/C has always stood with rice farmers, even during the toughest times,” Dr. Jagdeo said. “We are now focused on securing additional markets and easing the bottlenecks farmers are experiencing,” he added.

The Vice President instructed the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB) to calculate the amount of paddy left to be harvested and to work closely with farmers to ensure that markets are found.

Nazemul Hakh, a miller and owner of Golden Fleece Rice Investment, shared that his facility can accommodate 300,000 tonnes of paddy, but the current issue lies in storage capacity rather than purchasing power. His mill is currently taking in 12,000 bags and is also exporting to help ease the burden on local farmers.

Long lines of tractors continue to be seen at various mills throughout Region Two. Dr. Jagdeo reassured farmers that both the Ministry of Agriculture and GRDB are working around the clock to find solutions and secure new markets.

Millers also called on rice farmers to slow down the cutting so that they can clear up the mills but the farmers said that they have to reap whenever the harvesters are available.

As such, Dr. Jagdeo said that the Ministry of Agriculture will be working to ensure that market is secured for the 75,000 tonnes of paddy.

Farmers expressed their appreciation for the government’s support and Dr. Jagdeo’s timely intervention, which has already encouraged more millers to begin purchasing paddy.