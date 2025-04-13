Development hubs to be established in Region Two

—will create employment, VP Jagdeo announces

VICE PRESIDENT and General Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C), Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, has announced the establishment of two developmental hubs in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supeenaam). These hubs, he stated, will create a wide range of employment opportunities and contribute to the region’s ongoing growth.

Speaking at a Progressive Youth Organization (PYO) activity with some 1,000 people in attendance at Bushlot, Region Two, Dr. Jagdeo explained that one hub will focus on innovation while the other will promote diversification. Both will be supported with key resources to empower the region’s young people and stimulate economic activity.

He noted that the PPP/C government is committed to expanding access and opportunities for the people of Region Two, highlighting that eliminating financial burdens on families remains a top priority.

He reminded the youths of the restoration of the “Because We Care” cash grant, which had previously been cut by the former APNU+AFC administration. Under the PPP/C, the grant has not only been reinstated but also increased, allowing parents to better support their children’s education. He said that parents are being assisted financially in order to send their children to school.

“We are expanding educational opportunities for young people because the PPP/C has always been about sustainable, forward-thinking planning,” Dr. Jagdeo said. He further noted that the government is also heavily investing in world-class healthcare, education, roads, bridges, hospitals, and power infrastructure.

To date, over 30,000 young Guyanese have benefitted from free scholarships through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL). The government has also removed tuition fees for students attending the University of Guyana and now covers the cost of CSEC examinations.

Addressing the importance of sports and recreation, Dr. Jagdeo mentioned that last year, $100 million was allocated to upgrade recreational grounds in the region, with similar investments planned for this year.

“Education can take you out of poverty, but you have to make the effort. We are helping parents,” Dr. Jagdeo told the youths. “We want to take away the burden from parents of providing education for their children.”

He confidently stated, “We will win the elections because we have kept all our promises. In this region, we are successful—not by bullying people, but by delivering on our commitments. We are delivering massively in education. Today, parents do not have to worry about funding their children’s education.”

Dr. Jagdeo ended his remarks by urging young people to use their energy and creativity to drive positive change in their communities and in society at large.

Youths used the opportunity to request jobs and for more recreation in their community.