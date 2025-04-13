‘WE LIFT’ 5: single mother’s business flourishes through empowerment, exposure

THE fifth installment of the ‘WE LIFT’ (Women Empowering, Leading, Innovating, Flourishing Together) exhibition left an indelible mark on attendees at the National Aquatic Centre in Liliendaal, Greater Georgetown.

The three-day event, organised by the Ministry of Human Services and Social Security and concluding today, highlights the talents and businesses of more than 300 women entrepreneurs.

For some, the experience was more than an opportunity to display their products — it was a life-changing milestone. Among those whose lives were transformed was 28-year-old Quiniah McPherson, a single mother of one from South Ruimveldt, Georgetown.

McPherson, the proud owner of Amara’s Choice—a catering and agro-processing business named after her two-year-old daughter—said she was overwhelmed by the exposure and support she received so far during the exhibition.

“Sales are very good; that’s why I keep coming back every year. The customers’ response to the products is overwhelming,” she told the Sunday Chronicle, beaming with pride. The business, which began in 2022, is now in its third year of participation in the event, indicating growth and continuity.

Reflecting on her entrepreneurial journey, McPherson shared: “I started Amara’s Choice when my daughter turned one. I started the business with pepper sauce, green seasoning, and coconut oil. I later began making mango achar and started experimenting with making achar from various fruits such as mango, gooseberry, tamarind, golden apple and pineapple—until I mastered it.”

In addition to her agro-processing ventures, McPherson also offers catering services, preparing a wide range of dishes, including pastries, pizzas, cook-up rice and fried rice.

This enterprising woman also sells fresh bottled fruit juices. She admitted that juggling business responsibilities with motherhood can be challenging at times, but she remains determined to succeed. “Balancing the two is challenging, but I’m determined to grow my business and be successful. I just keep pushing forward,” she said, adding that she is determined to do more for her daughter and herself.

She credited her mother as her biggest supporter, sharing how her mother allowed her to use her shop during the early stages of her business. Today, McPherson proudly owns a shop in South Ruimveldt. She revealed that her long-term goal is to see her products on supermarket shelves and exported to international markets. As a successful entrepreneur, McPherson knows, firsthand, the challenges that come with running a business. When asked for advice for those just starting their entrepreneurial journey, McPherson emphasised the importance of perseverance.

“I would encourage them to keep pushing forward and keep doing their best. Success will come, as Rome wasn’t built in a day. Enjoy your work, because if you lose the passion, you’ll lose customers and hope,” she advised, while tending to her toddler child.

For McPherson, ‘WE LIFT’ 5 was a new chapter, one filled with confidence, opportunity, and the strength of community. She is eagerly anticipating next year’s event. Those interested in connecting with Amara’s Choice can reach out via mobile number +592 637-9094 or find it on Facebook and TikTok at @Amara’s Choice.