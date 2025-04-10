IIU continues ICT training programme in Regions Six, Ten to empower communities

THE Industry and Innovation Unit (IIU) under the Office of the Prime Minister is continuing its commitment to enhancing digital literacy with the launch of its Community-based ICT Training Programme in Regions Six and Ten.

The initiative, which is set to benefit over 50 participants from both regions, focuses on equipping citizens with the digital skills necessary for navigating today’s tech-driven world.

With participants from Sandvoort, West Canje in Region Six, and Linden in Region Ten, the one-week programme covers a range of skills, from mastering the basics of ICT to advancing to intermediate-level computer use. The IIU emphasises that the training is a crucial step in building the digital capacity of communities across Guyana.

“This programme is part of our ongoing commitment to ensuring that no community is left behind as we progress towards a more innovative and connected nation,” said the IIU in a statement. “We are working to build a foundation of digital knowledge that will empower participants and set them up for future ICT training opportunities.”

In Sandvoort Village, 36 participants are currently engaged in the Basic ICT Training Programme, designed to enhance skills for leisure, study, and work purposes. This initiative is one of several ongoing ICT training projects that the IIU has implemented across Guyana. The training is free for all Guyanese citizens and includes introductory, intermediate, and advanced levels of instruction.

The IIU also highlighted the importance of ICT in addressing social, economic, and health challenges in Guyana. The integration of ICT into various sectors aligns with several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), such as improving health and well-being, advancing quality education, promoting economic growth and fostering innovation.

Through various initiatives, the IIU is also supporting the development of an ICT-driven private sector, aiming to reduce social inequalities and provide equal access to economic opportunities. This includes the ICT Access and eServices for Hinterland, Poor, and Remote Communities Project, which is establishing ICT hubs across the country to improve public service delivery and enhance digital literacy.

The IIU’s vision is clear: to foster an inclusive digital environment where all Guyanese, regardless of location, can thrive in the digital age. As the programme continues, more communities are expected to benefit, making significant strides toward a digitally empowered Guyana.