News Archives
Subscribe to get updates
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
E - Papers
E - Papers
Junior Police officers benefit from Occupational Health and Safety Training
A section of the participants of the Junior Officers' Course
A section of the participants of the Junior Officers' Course

IN its continued efforts to foster professional development within the Guyana Police Force (GPF), participants of the Junior Officers’ Course 1/2025 were on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, engaged in an informative session on Occupational Health and Safety (OHS).

The session, held at the Guyana Police Force’s Academy in Eve Leary, Georgetown, was facilitated by Ms. Shauna Jupiter, a lecturer from Nations University Inc.

This educational initiative forms part of the ongoing training programme designed to equip junior officers with essential leadership skills and knowledge as they advance within the ranks of the GPF.

During her presentation, Ms. Jupiter underscored the importance of maintaining safe and healthy work environments, particularly in the field of law enforcement, where officers are frequently exposed to occupational hazards.

The Occupational Health and Safety session highlighted the need for preventive measures, personal responsibility, and the promotion of a culture of safety within the workplace.

This lecture aligns with the mission of the Junior Officers’ Course, which is “to contribute to the development of a highly moral, skilled, and educated population necessary to advance the development of Guyana, regardless of race, culture, creed, gender, and educational background.”

The Guyana Police Force continues to place emphasis on capacity building and leadership development, ensuring that its officers are well-rounded and prepared to serve the nation effectively.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE :
Facebook
Twitter
WhatsApp
Picture of Staff Reporter

More from this author

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter
View All
Sign up to receive news and updates. We respect your privacy.
Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram
Follow us on our social platforms
CONTACT US
Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.
(592) 226-3243-9
gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
classi_advt@yahoo.com (Advertising)

Mailing Address

Lama Avenue, Bel Air Park, Georgetown, Guyana.

General Numbers

(592) 226-3243-9

Emails

gnnleditorial@gmail.com (Editorial)
(Advertising Department) classi_advt@yahoo.com or gnnladvertisingdepartment@gmail.com

View Complete Contact Info
NEWS
OPINIONS
PEPPERPOT
© 2024 | Developed by Logix
Maintained by the MIS Department
All our printed editions are available online
emblem3
Subscribe to the Guyana Chronicle.
Sign up to receive news and updates.
We respect your privacy.