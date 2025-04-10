Junior Police officers benefit from Occupational Health and Safety Training

IN its continued efforts to foster professional development within the Guyana Police Force (GPF), participants of the Junior Officers’ Course 1/2025 were on Wednesday, April 9, 2025, engaged in an informative session on Occupational Health and Safety (OHS).

The session, held at the Guyana Police Force’s Academy in Eve Leary, Georgetown, was facilitated by Ms. Shauna Jupiter, a lecturer from Nations University Inc.

This educational initiative forms part of the ongoing training programme designed to equip junior officers with essential leadership skills and knowledge as they advance within the ranks of the GPF.

During her presentation, Ms. Jupiter underscored the importance of maintaining safe and healthy work environments, particularly in the field of law enforcement, where officers are frequently exposed to occupational hazards.

The Occupational Health and Safety session highlighted the need for preventive measures, personal responsibility, and the promotion of a culture of safety within the workplace.

This lecture aligns with the mission of the Junior Officers’ Course, which is “to contribute to the development of a highly moral, skilled, and educated population necessary to advance the development of Guyana, regardless of race, culture, creed, gender, and educational background.”

The Guyana Police Force continues to place emphasis on capacity building and leadership development, ensuring that its officers are well-rounded and prepared to serve the nation effectively.