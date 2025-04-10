JES donates essential items to strengthen GPF’s efforts

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) has received a generous donation of essential items from the Justice Society of British Columbia (JES) in partnership with the Canadian High Commission.

The items were handed over on Wednesday in a simple ceremony held at the Commissioner’s Conference Room in Eve Leary, Georgetown.

Among the donated items were four computers with printers, three surveillance cameras for interview rooms, six fixed wireless telephones for remote locations without landlines, eight medical transport coolers for bio-medical evidence, and an air corrosivity monitor for the GPF’s police lab.

These items will support the force’s ongoing efforts, particularly in addressing Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) through JES’s “Strengthening Justice for Women, Girls, and Indigenous Peoples in Guyana” project.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Ravindradat Budhram, opened the ceremony with welcoming remarks, emphasising the significance of this partnership in strengthening the GPF’s capabilities.

Ms. Lisa Thompson, JES’ Project Director and Country Representative, provided an overview of the project’s success, noting that the GPF’s collaborative efforts had allowed them to exceed their target, reaching over 800 individuals instead of the initially- planned 500.

Mr. Adam Loyer, the Head of Development Cooperation for the Canadian High Commission, praised the long-standing partnership between Canada and the GPF, emphasising that effective policing requires proper training and resources. He commended the GPF for making the most of Canada’s support, which has included training, logistics, and other resources at no cost.

Commissioner of Police, Clifton Hicken, also addressed the gathering, underscoring the GPF’s commitment to development and continuous improvement. He highlighted the force’s efforts to ensure all officers are computer literate and that operations are being centralised across regions. Commissioner Hicken assured the attendees that the donated items would be well-maintained and put to good use in the GPF’s strategic goals.

On behalf of the Government of Guyana, Commissioner Hicken extended heartfelt gratitude for the ongoing support, recognising its critical role in the force’s development.

The ceremony was attended by several senior officers, including Senior Superintendents Jermaine Johnson, Dr. Nicola Kendall, Bharrat Persaud, and Sonia Herbert, Director of the GPF Academy.