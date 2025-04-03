Young influencers sharpen debate skills with guidance from Minister Vindhya Persaud

AS they gear up for the upcoming Speaker’s Youth Debating Competition, the current cohort of Young Influencers received valuable mentorship from Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr. Vindhya Persaud.

During a session at her East and Lamaha Streets office on Wednesday, Minister Persaud provided key insights into public speaking and effective debating strategies. She emphasised the importance of thorough research, compelling statistics, and confident delivery in constructing persuasive arguments.

In addition to Minister Persaud’s guidance, the Young Influencers also benefitted from advice shared by former participants of the debating competition. With this combined mentorship, the team is now refining their skills in preparation for their first session, set to take place on Tuesday, April 8, 2025.

The Speaker’s Youth Debating Competition serves as a platform for young voices to engage in critical discussions on national and global issues while honing their public speaking abilities.