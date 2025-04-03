Agriculture Minister engages Corentyne Comprehensive High Students on sector development

AGRICULTURE Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, met with students of Grades Nine, Ten, and Eleven of the Corentyne Comprehensive High School at his Regent Street Office, where he highlighted the rapid developments in the agricultural sector and the government’s efforts to make it more appealing to young people.

During the discussion, Minister Mustapha emphasised the government’s investments in modernising agriculture by incorporating technology and reducing labour-intensive practices. He assured the students that the initiatives aimed to encourage youth participation in the sector and create more opportunities for innovation and growth.

As part of this commitment, the minister pledged to establish two pilot projects at the school to assist agricultural science students with income generation and School-Based Assessments (SBAs). This initiative aligns with the Ministry of Agriculture’s ongoing efforts to support practical learning experiences for students.

In 2023, the Ministry of Agriculture, through the National Agriculture Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), collaborated with the school’s agricultural science department to construct a shade house to aid in practical exercises for the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC). Just last week, students successfully cultivated beetroot as part of their SBA requirements for CSEC.

Minister Mustapha further noted that the Ministries of Agriculture and Education have been working together to ensure every school has a designated space for practical agricultural exercises. This initiative follows the directive of H.E. President Dr. Irfaan Ali, who is leading the regional charge on agriculture and food security.

The meeting provided an opportunity for students to learn firsthand about the sector’s advancements and explore future opportunities in agriculture, reinforcing the government’s commitment to fostering youth involvement in national development.