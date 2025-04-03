Commentary: China sticks to opening up despite growing global protectionism

(Xinhua) AS protectionism surges across the globe, bringing in economic headwinds, China is doubling down on opening its doors and positioning itself as a stabilising force in an increasingly fractured global economy.

This message was front and centre during Chinese President Xi Jinping’s meeting with representatives of the international business community on Friday, when he said that China has been and will remain an ideal, secure and promising destination for foreign investors.

For more than four decades, China’s reform and opening-up has fundamentally transformed the country and impacted the wider world. Today, China remains the locomotive of the world economy, contributing about 30 percent to global growth.

International businesses have thrived in China’s vast and dynamic market, with numerous success stories of win-win co-operation. Today, the appeal of the Chinese market remains stronger than ever, with its growing and increasingly sophisticated consumer base offering unparalleled opportunities.

China’s ongoing transition toward a greener and smarter economy is unlocking new frontiers for innovation and industrial co-operation. Despite external pressures, the country’s business environment continues to evolve toward greater transparency and predictability, ensuring a stable foundation for long-term investment.

Stability has become a defining trait of China amid geopolitical turbulence, providing a socio-economic environment that investors find reassuring. As global markets grapple with rising uncertainty, China serves as a stabilising force, promoting shared growth over zero-sum competition.

The message of co-operation was also echoed at the Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2025, held this week on the tropical island of Hainan.

Rather than focusing solely on trade figures and policy targets, discussions at the forum underscored China’s efforts to foster a more open, inclusive global economy, one that embraces innovation, strengthens supply chains, and deepens co-operation in areas such as green development and digital trade.

As noted by scholars like Ian Goldin, professor of globalisation and development at the University of Oxford, China recognises the necessity of global co-operation, not just for its own future but for the broader world as well.

History has shown that openness leads to progress, and co-operation — not fragmentation — drives prosperity. In the turbulent times, China's unwavering commitment to opening-up is not only crucial for its own growth but for the future of the global economy.