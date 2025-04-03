News Archives
Health Minister engages World Bank officials on strengthening Guyana’s Healthcare system
MINISTER of Health, Dr Frank Anthony, hosted a high-level meeting on Wednesday with Dr Jaime Saavedra, Human Development Director for Latin America and the Caribbean at the World Bank, and his team, to discuss collaborative efforts aimed at enhancing Guyana’s healthcare system.

The meeting, which took place at the Minister’s Brickdam office, focused on strengthening healthcare infrastructure, improving public health initiatives, and expanding access to quality medical services. The discussions underscored the growing partnership between the Government of Guyana and the World Bank to bolster the country’s health sector.

Minister Anthony was accompanied by Chief Medical Officer, Dr Narine Singh, and Dr Anand Persaud, Epidemiologist and Focal Point for International Health Regulations (IHR). Their participation highlighted the government’s dedication to advancing public health strategies and ensuring the sustainable development of Guyana’s healthcare framework.

The engagement aligns with Guyana’s ongoing efforts to modernise its healthcare sector through enhanced policies, infrastructural improvements, and increased international collaboration. The Ministry of Health continues to prioritise investments that will elevate the quality of healthcare services available to citizens across the country.

The World Bank’s involvement signifies a crucial step in securing technical and financial support for various health-related projects, further strengthening Guyana’s resilience in tackling public health challenges and improving overall health outcomes.

