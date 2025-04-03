News Archives
Truck driver arrested for illegal dumping in Greenfield Housing Area
Jermaine Barrington
A 40-year-old truck driver, identified as Jermaine Barrington of Section ‘B’ Block ‘X’ Diamond Housing Scheme, has been arrested after being caught on video illegally dumping waste in the Greenfield Housing Area, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Barrington was taken into custody on Wednesday at the Providence Police Station and is expected to be formally charged for the offence.

Residents of the Greenfield Housing Area have long raised concerns about truck operators dumping waste materials along the parapets, creating environmental and health hazards. They have accused offenders of acting with impunity despite their repeated complaints.

Authorities have indicated that they are taking a zero-tolerance approach to illegal dumping, and more enforcement efforts will be made to curb the practice.

