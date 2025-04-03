News Archives
Agriculture Minister meets with farmers to discuss sectoral support
AGRICULTURE Minister, Zulfikar Mustapha, on Wednesday, engaged cash crop farmers from Nabacalis and cattle farmers from Lusignan and Annandale at his office on Regent Street, reaffirming the government’s commitment to agricultural development.
During the meeting, Minister Mustapha outlined several key initiatives aimed at strengthening the sector.

He highlighted the administration’s focus on enhancing infrastructure for cattle rearing, improving drainage and irrigation systems, providing technical assistance, and ensuring access to better breeds of livestock. Additionally, he noted the government’s efforts to support farmers with essential agricultural inputs, including high-quality seeds and fertilisers.
The minister reassured farmers that the government remains steadfast in its mission to expand and modernise the agricultural sector. He emphasised the importance of strategic investments in increasing productivity and fostering long-term sustainability for farmers across the country.

The meeting provided a platform for farmers to voice their concerns and explore solutions tailored to their specific needs. Minister Mustapha reiterated that ongoing dialogue with stakeholders remains a priority, as the government continues to implement policies that promote agricultural growth and food security in Guyana.

