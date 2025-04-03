Police youth groups engage in sessions on family values, safety, and conflict resolution

SEVERAL police youth groups across the country participated in impactful sessions on March 29, 2025, focusing on family values, safety, and conflict resolution. The initiatives, held at multiple locations, emphasised respect, responsibility, and community engagement.

At the Sparendaam Police Station, members of the Plaisance Pacesetters Police Youth Group explored themes of respect, responsibility, and unity. The session, led by Sergeant Mitchell-Caleb and other officers, concluded with a teamwork-driven sandwich-making activity.

Meanwhile, officers W.Sgt 21885 Chapman, Cpl Smith, W.Lcpl Doris, and W.Const 23514 London attended a session with the Non Pariel Enterprise Youth Empowerment Group, where youths, including students from the Faculty of Psychology, received lectures on road safety and peer pressure.

In Foulis, East Coast Demerara, W.Const 26796 Cummings led an interactive discussion with members of the Foulis Royal Rangers and Grassfield Youth Groups, covering crucial topics such as road safety, bullying, and emergency response.

At the Haslington North Playground, 53 youths participated in a session hosted by the Haslington Young Ambassadors Youth Group on conflict resolution and juvenile delinquency. The session was guided by Inspector Petronella Haley-Fraser and community leaders and ended with traditional games that encouraged teamwork and camaraderie.

These sessions reinforced essential values while strengthening the bond between law enforcement and young people, fostering a safer and more cohesive society.