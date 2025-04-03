PM Phillips meets with MARSS Group representative to discuss security, surveillance solutions

PRIME MINISTER, Brigadier (Ret’d) Mark Phillips, yesterday, met with Mr. Derek Browne, the Caribbean lead representative of MARSS Group, at the Office of the Prime Minister on Camp Street.

Also present at the meeting were British High Commissioner to Guyana, Her Excellency Jane Miller, and other representatives from MARSS Group.

MARSS Group, founded in 2005, is a leading developer of security and surveillance systems, utilising integrated sensor surveillance, artificial intelligence, and open-source intelligence technologies to enhance security operations.

The discussions focused on potential collaborations and technological advancements that could benefit Guyana’s security infrastructure.