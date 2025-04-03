Linden Bridge upgrade progressing rapidly, Minister Edghill

– slams Linden Mayor over bridge toll dispute

– says bridge to boost regional connectivity without tolls

MINISTER of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, has called on Linden Mayor Sharma Solomon to prioritise the financial relief of residents rather than clinging to bridge toll revenues, stating that the mayor is acting “juvenile” in his approach to the issue.

Speaking during a visit to Linden on Tuesday, Minister Edghill defended the government’s decision to eliminate tolls on the Mackenzie-Wismar Bridge, a move that will ease the financial burden on Lindeners and Guyanese who use the crossing daily.

According to the minister, while 37.5% of the project scope has been completed, the new four-lane bridge, a world-class concrete and steel structure, remains on track for completion by April 2026—though he expressed optimism that substantial completion could be achieved by the end of this year.

Minister Edghill blasted Mayor Solomon, stating that instead of celebrating the financial relief for Lindeners, he is more concerned about losing revenue from toll collection. He accused the Mayor and the Council of failing to account for the toll funds collected over the years, while making no significant capital investments or infrastructure improvements to benefit the municipality.

“[The mayor] was probably waiting to hatch the eggs to collect more money from the new four-lane bridge that is being constructed, and he is now infuriated and upset that we, the government, are not charging tolls,” Minister Edghill remarked.

He further urged residents to pay close attention to the mayor’s actions, emphasising that while the government is putting money back into people’s pockets, the mayor appears more focused on extracting funds from them.

Minister Edghill also challenged Opposition Leader Aubrey Norton and the PNC/R leadership to clarify whether they support Mayor Solomon’s stance on continuing toll charges.

“I hope that the people of Linden are listening and understanding that they have juveniles in the leadership of Linden, not necessarily in age but in their thinking—lacking maturity, political understanding, and policy formulation,” he asserted.

BRIDGE MAINTENANCE ASSURED

Addressing concerns about the elimination of tolls affecting maintenance, Minister Edghill assured residents that the Ministry of Public Infrastructure would oversee upkeep, ensuring the bridge remains in optimal condition for public use.

Once completed, the 220-metre four-lane bridge is expected to enhance regional connectivity and strengthen Guyana’s position as a logistics hub, linking the country with other Caribbean nations.