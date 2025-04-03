News Archives
Linden businessman in custody over unauthorised motorcycle removal
Sherwin Benjamin
LINDEN – A 37-year-old businessman from South Amelia’s Ward, Sherwin Benjamin, has surrendered to police after being wanted in connection with the unauthorised removal of a motorcycle from the Amelia’s Ward Police Outpost.

Benjamin turned himself in on Wednesday at the Mackenzie Police Station, where he was taken into custody as investigations continue into the March 19 incident.

Meanwhile, authorities confirmed that the motorcycle in question was recovered on the night of the incident. Additionally, the vehicle used to transport the motorcycle was impounded on March 29 after it was found in the possession of another individual, who reportedly claimed he had borrowed it from its owner.

Police are continuing their investigations into the matter.

The vehicle that was used to transport the motorcycle out of the compound was impounded by Police
