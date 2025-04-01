Man hospitalised after allegedly stabbing himself in abdomen

POLICE in Regional Division 4’A’ are probing an incident involving 38-year-old Earl Benjamin of Section ‘B’ Sophia, Greater Georgetown, who reportedly stabbed himself in the abdomen.

Police said that the man reportedly inflicted the wound on himself on Sunday evening at ‘C’ Field Sophia.

According to the police, reports received indicate that Benjamin was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident, and was saying that he wanted to go and meet his maker before stabbing himself in the abdomen.

He was picked up by emergency medical technicians (EMT) personnel and taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) in the company of his brother, Trenton Benjamin. His condition was listed as critical. Further investigations into this incident continue.