Guyana’s vast opportunities, growth take center stage in Peru

–as local consultant holds discussions with Peruvian officials, charts part for possible chamber of commerce

GUYANA’S economic potential was lauded in Lima, Peru, where Dr. Rosh Khan, President of ACE Consulting Group, served as Guest of Honour at a high-level CEO roundtable focused on investment opportunities between Guyana and Peru.

According to a press release, Guyana’s growing global profile as a hub for sustainable development and private sector opportunity was the focus of Dr. Khan’s feature presentation.

He gave a comprehensive overview of Guyana’s investment climate, sharing insights and market intelligence.

The presentation highlighted key growth sectors such as energy, agriculture, infrastructure, and tourism, and underscored Guyana’s reputation as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

According to a press release, while in Lima, Dr. Khan also held strategic meetings with senior government officials, including the Henry Luna, Vice Minister at Peru’s Ministry of Energy and Mines, and Luis Humberto Chirif Rivera, Executive President of INGEMMET (Geological, Mining, and Metallurgical Institute).

Both parties expressed strong interest in strengthening technical collaboration, particularly in areas of resource development and sustainable mining.

As part of the visit, Dr. Khan toured mining sites that are pioneering sustainable practices-blending extraction with agroforestry, reforestation, and environmental stewardship. These site visits provided powerful case studies for how natural resource development can coexist with ecological responsibility.

“Latin America and the Caribbean have so much to learn from each other, and so much to gain by working together,” Dr. Khan was quoted saying in the release.

He added: “Guyana is on the rise, and there is clear appetite here in Peru to explore joint ventures, share best practices, and participate in Guyana’s remarkable development journey.”

One of the key outcomes from the roundtable is the early planning of a private sector trade mission to Guyana, expected later this year.

Dr. Khan and his team at ACE Consulting Group will coordinate with key business support organisations (BSOs) and stakeholders in Guyana to organise the visit, which will focus on matchmaking and sectoral exploration.

Former Peruvian Minister of Housing, Water and Sanitation, and former Minister of Health, Hernán Garrido-Lecca — who played a central role in organising the Lima event — remarked, “Guyana represents a compelling success story and a natural partner for Peru. We are excited about the prospect of building new business and policy bridges between our two nations.”

The CEO Roundtable brought together senior executives, investors, policy experts, and thought leaders from both the public and private sectors — many of whom left the meeting with fresh insights into Guyana’s economic potential and a renewed desire to engage more directly.

It was also agreed that planning would begin for the creation of a Peru-Guyana Chamber of Commerce, with the support and leadership of Amora Carbajal, former President of PromPeru, the Investment and Trade Promotion Agency of Peru.

Dr. Khan’s visit to Peru forms part of his broader efforts at ACE Consulting Group to position Guyana’s private sector on the global stage and attract investment partnerships that empower local entrepreneurs and deepen the country’s local content capacity.