US medical mission commences two-week stint in Guyana

THE United States Lesser Antilles Medical Assistance Team (LAMAT) has arrived in Guyana and is set to provide medical assistance in various areas over the next two weeks.

The launch of the mission took place on Monday at the Ministry of Health’s Brickdam head office, in collaboration with the United States Embassy.

The LAMAT team will be providing medical assistance and delivering high-quality, medical, surgical, ophthalmological and dental care at the Port Mourant Hospital, New Amsterdam Regional Hospital, West Demerara Regional Hospital, Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, and the Cheddi Jagan Dental School.

While delivering remarks at the launch, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony noted that Guyana is pleased with this type of collaboration with the mission.

This year’s mission was extended to Regions Six, Three and Four. Dr Anthony noted that one of the things that they were talking about was how to expand the mission to include areas outside of Georgetown.

“I’m very pleased that this particular one we have extended to Region Six and you will be in Region Four…maybe in future missions while I know you can’t commit, but in future ones perhaps you can go to some of the other remote areas,” he said.

These and other partnerships with the United States have grown significantly and have aided in the building of capacity in Guyana’s health sector.

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief of Mission at the U.S. Embassy, Adrienne Galanek highlighted the investments in the mission and indicated that the regional initiative will utilise and provide over $1 million in medical supplies and also offer invaluable medical services.

The team is expected to be in Guyana carrying out its mission until April 11, 2025.