Man facing multiple charges secures reduction in bail
Travis Payne
Travis Payne

TRAVIS Payne, a 31-year-old man facing multiple charges, received a substantial bail reduction on Monday after claiming he could not afford the initial amount set by the court.
He was brought before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Originally, the court set his bail at $50,000 for each of the 10 charges, a total Payne argued was beyond his family’s financial means. Taking this into account, the magistrate reduced the bail to $150,000, an amount Payne informed the court his family could afford.

Payne is facing multiple charges linked to a string of thefts committed between May 4 and October 10, 2024. The alleged stolen items include high-end iPhones, gold jewellery, and perfumes, amounting to nearly $1.9 million in value.
Additionally, he is accused of firing a loaded firearm at a policeman with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

An unpresented Payne has pleaded not guilty, and will return to court later this month. This is not Payne’s first encounter with the law.

In 2018, he faced charges for nine armed robberies, discharging a firearm, and escaping lawful police custody. After standing trial before Magistrate Annette Singh at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, he was sentenced to three years in prison in September 2019.

