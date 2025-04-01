Region Five residents benefit from enhanced water-treatment infrastructure 

THE Coastal Water Treatment Infrastructure Programme (CWTIP) continues to make a significant impact across Guyana, and even for residents of Region Five, the Guyana Water Incorporated (GWI) has said.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GWI, accompanied by a team of officials, recently visited the region to inspect the ongoing infrastructural upgrades under this initiative, the utility company said in a press release on Monday.

With the Cotton Tree Water Treatment Plant (WTP), residents are already reaping the benefits of major enhancements.

A newly installed filter has significantly increased the plant’s capacity, ensuring improved water quality and supply reliability. Additionally, four new booster pumps have been installed to enhance water distribution, while a modern control panel has been integrated to optimize operations.

The facility now also boasts a state-of-the-art sodium hypochlorite generator, which strengthens GWI’s commitment to delivering safe, potable water to the communities it serves. These upgrades now ensure a total output of 10 MLD with residents from Number Six Village, Zee Lust, Number Four Village, Number Three Village, Zee Zight, Cotton Tree, D’Edward, Rosignol and Shieldstown benefitting from treated water.

Further extending the reach of treated water, the team also visited Ithaca, where the installation of a new in-line filter is underway.

This critical development will directly improve water quality marking yet another milestone in GWI’s mission to modernise and expand access to treated water in rural communities. Ithaca’s small water treatment plant will have an output of four MLD and will serve residents of Blairmont Number One to Four, Ithaca, Zorg-en-hoop and Balthyock.

Local leaders, including the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC) Chairman and Overseer, along with residents, welcomed these advancements.

Chairman of the Blairmont NDC, Mohamed Hussain said that for quite a number of years the residents have been complaining of the high iron content that is present in the water and welcomes this change, as he expressed his appreciation to the government and GWI for making this possible.

A resident spoke at length and lauded the efforts of the Government of Guyana in ensuring the installation of this plant to better serve citizens.

He mentioned that now the water is being treated, he believes that residents can save on detergents and other agents that may have been used because of the high iron content in the water.

The continued investment in water infrastructure is not only improving daily life for residents but also supporting broader community development in Region Five.

“GWI remains committed to its mandate of delivering safe and reliable water to every Guyanese household,” the utility company said