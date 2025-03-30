-Jagdeo, ERC urge Guyanese

GENERAL Secretary of the People’s Progressive Party (PPP) and Guyana’s Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo has denounced all forms of violence. During a press conference on Thursday at Freedom House, he told reporters: “We condemn violence in all its forms – political violence or any form of violence. There should be no violence in the way we conduct our business.”

He added: “People are free to talk what they want, they are free to protest, but there must be no violence.”

Meanwhile, the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) has noted concerns over escalating tensions in several communities, calling for calm ahead of the upcoming General and Regional Elections.

The ERC, in a press release, noted that it is cognisant of various public discourses taking place on and offline, some of which have led to ethnic and political tensions. The ERC, as such, denounced all acts that seek to undermine peace, respect, and understanding in our nation.

Guided by historical lessons of turbulent elections, the ERC reminded all citizens, regardless of political affiliation, to exercise restraint, engage in dialogue, and reject any form of hostility or divisiveness that threatens national harmony.

The ERC firmly called on leaders, supporters and all involved in public discourse, both in person and online, to uphold the principles of peace, unity, and respect for diversity. Political discourse must never lead to ethnic divisions or conflict among our people.

“The Commission remains committed to its mandate of promoting ethnic harmony and stands ready to work with all stakeholders to ensure national unity. We urge all Guyanese to reject inflammatory rhetoric and behaviour that could heighten tensions and instead work toward strengthening the bonds of brotherhood and national unity.

“Let us move forward together, upholding the values of peace, respect, and understanding as we promote harmony and good relations,” the ERC said.