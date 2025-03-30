–President Ali flays Opposition for opportunistic approach regarding U.S. Secretary of State’s comments

–Clarifies that Timehri-Craig Road funded by IDB not the Chinese

PRESIDENT Dr. Irfaan Ali has labelled the opposition “unpatriotic” for politicising recent comments made by U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding the Timehri-Craig Road on the East Bank of Demerara.

During a public meeting at La Grange, West Bank Demerara on Saturday, President Ali called out those opposition figures for twisting Rubio’s remarks to undermine national progress.

President Ali said: “These people are so unpatriotic; Secretary of State Rubio came and made some of the most important statements about Guyana; about our security, our development, our transformation, our future, our democracy. None of that registered in their heads. And I want to correct the wickedness that they’re doing on social media, Timehri-Craig is the road under construction, financed by the IDB;not the Chinese.

During his first visit to the Caribbean, including Guyana, since taking office earlier this year, Secretary of State Rubio expressed concern about the condition of a section of road in Guyana that is currently under construction, alleging that it is being funded by the Chinese. The political opposition, rather than attempting to correct the Secretary of State, seized upon Rubio’s remarks and leveraged them for their own political advantage.

But President Ali on Saturday explained that a Chinese firm won the bid advertised by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB). The President further explained that the road is under construction.

“Instead of them [the Opposition] correcting the [U.S.] Secretary of State, they think that’s a big victory for them,” President Ali said, deeming the opposition’s actions as “nonsensical.”

Because of those detractors’ agenda, the President said that the process of how a road is constructed is being overlooked. The Alliance For Change (AFC), through its leader Nigel Hughes, wrote the U.S. Secretary of State on the topic, and the People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) also issued a press statement on the matter.

Notably, Guyana and China share a historical bilateral relationship that has continued to be built on since the arrival of Chinese immigrants to Guyana some decades ago. Throughout the 172 years, the Chinese presence has been visible and valuable.

The relationship between China and Guyana extends far beyond the presence and contribution of people, as today, there are many other facets of the relationship, including the local celebration of Chinese culture and festivals, and all other aspects of Chinese identity by all Guyanese, irrespective of ethnic and cultural backgrounds.

In almost every sector of our economy, there are Chinese companies contributing to what the government is trying to achieve, and participating in all that Guyana has accomplished.

In recent years, Guyana has experienced an extraordinarily rapid economic growth, which is anticipated to continue to grow by 30 per cent per annum.

Additionally, Guyana continues to see the United States of America as a trusted partner with shared values, mutual trust and friendship.

This was affirmed by Dr. Ali following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at enhancing security cooperation between Guyana and the U.S. on Thursday last.

Secretary of State Rubio and Guyana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd signed the agreement, which outlines a framework to address security challenges such as narcotics trafficking, transnational organised crime, and broader security.

“The best of partnerships are those built on shared values, mutual trust, and a commitment to the Rule of Law and International Order. This is what underpins our bilateral relationship,” President Ali said, adding: “Our partnership and joint commitment to the safeguard of this region from every disruptive force is key to the maintenance of democracy, and an adherence to the Rule of Law.”

The agreement also allows for greater cooperation in trade, energy, human capital development, and infrastructure. This, the Guyanese leader said, further ‘consolidates’ the two countries’ bilateral partnership, further defining policies and outlining clear intentions.

Rubio also noted that Guyana is on the brink of a transformative era that could drive regional prosperity and reshape the country’s future.

He said that under the Ali-led administration, Guyanese and the wider Caribbean could see vast transformation.

“Your lives are going to look very different in five to 10 years under this leadership and this vision,” Rubio told a Thursday press briefing at State House.