PNC-led M&CC attempting to use citizens as cover for illegal tax waiver

—-PPP/C Councillors lament

THE unilateral decision by the Opposition-controlled City Council to implement a financial regulation aimed at waiving interest on outstanding rates and taxes within the capital city has been flagged by People’s Progressive Party (PPP) councillors.

Aside from underscoring its illegality, several PPP councillors have responded to APNU councillor Lelon Saul’s letter, in which he defended the actions of the council.

PPP councillor Steven Jacobs has highlighted several implications of the recent action by the Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC).

The councillor pointed to Section 146 of the Municipal and District Councils Act, which states, “The Minister may make financial regulations for controlling and managing financial business of councils,” and underscored that this section is unequivocal and delineates who holds the authority.

“For this reason, Councillor Saul and Mayor Mentore were both challenged on the legality of this new policy, while it was explicitly stated that there were no objections to assisting citizens facing financial hardships, provided it is done within the confines of the law,” Jacobs posited.

Jacobs also mentioned that although 40 percent of property owners are in arrears, it is the council’s responsibility to ensure the continued success of its awareness programme. The results of this initiative are already evident, as over 400 citizens, previously classified as delinquent for not paying in the last three years, have begun making their payments in January or February, according to reports.

He said: “This blatant attempt to shift blame or to so compassionately appeal to the minister is nothing but duplicity, as this suggestion was already made in our statutory council meeting and, of course, shot down by Mayor Mentore as he lamented ‘Executive Powers of the council.’

“It is paramount that the citizens of Georgetown be led by well-oiled and right-thinking councillors who endeavour to implement measures in good faith with a common purpose to provide a result in which everyone will be satisfied, not presenting themselves as saviours with ulterior motives for personal benefits.”

Additionally, PPP councillor Alfonso De-Armas-Archbold flayed Saul for his grandstanding.

“This is not a question of nuance – it is a question of transparency and accountability,” the councillor affirmed.

He said it is important to understand that Georgetown is not in the midst of a humanitarian catastrophe.

“Saul’s grandstanding, therefore, is a strawman built to justify lawlessness. The Council could have applied for ministerial approval for a waiver programme, as provided for in law. Instead, they opted for political theatre – choosing to use the citizens of Georgetown as pawns in their ill-conceived scheme,” he said.

De-Armas-Archbold is convinced that the goal was not to protect the most vulnerable – it was to score political points. Further, PPP councillor Jai Narine Singh said the M&CC should have followed the law.

He then underscored the nature of the Opposition-controlled council, describing it as: “This bullyism of rushing through things and stamping authority