‘Your lives will look different under this leadership’

–US Secretary of State acknowledges President Ali’s vision, says Guyana has rare opportunity to transform

GUYANA is on the brink of a transformative era that could drive regional prosperity and reshape the country’s future, United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio has said.

Rubio, on his first official visit to Guyana since assuming office nine weeks ago, said that under the President Dr. Irfaan Ali-led administration, Guyanese and the wider Caribbean could see vast transformation.

“Your lives are going to look very different in five to 10 years under this leadership and this vision,” Rubio told a Thursday press briefing at State House.

Rubio pointed to the opportunity for the country to expand its agricultural production in a responsible way, not only to meet the needs of its growing population but also to support regional development.

He added that this expansion could be achieved while safeguarding Guyana’s pristine natural environment.

“This country has an opportunity to transform, and that’s rare in the history of nations; to have an opportunity for transformative change,” Secretary of State Rubio said, adding: “You have an opportunity to expand in a responsible way; agriculture production, not just for the needs of your population, but for the region, and to do it in a way that safeguards the beauty and the natural environment that’s pristine.”

Guyana has been leveraging its oil revenues to support a long-term vision of economic diversification, fostering growth in sectors like agriculture, eco-tourism, and services alongside an expanding ‘green’ economy.

The US official emphasised that the country’s “transformative change” is not solely dependent on its oil-and-gas reserves; rather, the sector is a fundamental component that will drive future prosperity.

With Guyana’s blossoming future, the US wants to be a partner.

“We want to look for every opportunity possible to partner with you, but the basic element of any of this; the basic element of progress and transformation and prosperity, is always security,” Rubio said.

Since assuming office in 2020, the PPP/C Government has invested heavily in the social welfare of Guyanese, while also building out the country’s infrastructural landscape to enable long-term growth and sustained development.

Among the plethora of measures are the re-introduction and increase of the education grant to $55,000 per child; the increase in old-age pension to $41,000; increase in public assistance; targetted cash transfers, including the ongoing $100,000 cash grant initiative, and the grant for persons living with disabilities; health vouchers and programmes; and the removal and reduction of taxes, along with other targeted tax-deduction measures.

Only, recently the International Monetary Fund (IMF) praised the Dr. Ali-led government’s social transfer policies that have resulted in increased disposable income and a reduction in Guyana’s poverty rate.

The government’s financial framework and mechanisms for funding these initiatives were also commended by the IMF.

“Staff commends the authorities’ continued commitment to maintaining macroeconomic stability, ensuring fiscal sustainability, and fostering inclusive growth… given Guyana’s development and investment needs, the fiscal policy stance is appropriate at this stage, and the fiscal deficits should gradually close over the medium term,” the IMF said earlier this month.