GRA, Police have ‘sufficient volume of evidence’ to take action against the Mohameds –Attorney-General says
Businessman Nazar Mohamed and his son Azruddin
GUYANA has received a “sufficient volume of information” from the United States Department of Justice on the alleged transgressions of businessman, Nazar Mohamed and his son Azruddin Mohamed.
This was confirmed by Attorney-General, Anil Nandlall, SC, in an invited comment to reporters on the sidelines of President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s joint press conference with US Secretary of State, Marco Rubio at State House, on Thursday.
“The law enforcement agencies in Guyana, along with the Guyana Revenue Authority have expressed the opinion that they have sufficient volume of evidence, information, data, documents, whatever we should call it to proceed to act upon it,” the Attorney-General said.

Back in June 2024, the United States Department of the Treasury Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) sanctioned the father-son duo pursuant to Executive Order (E.O.) 13818, which builds upon and implements the Global Magnitsky Human Rights Accountability Act and targets perpetrators of serious human rights abuse and corruption around the world.
US State Department Spokesman, Matthew Miller, had said that between 2019 and 2023, Mohamed’s Enterprise omitted more than 10,000 (10 thousand) kilogrammes of gold from import-and-export declarations and avoided paying more than US$50 million in duty taxes to the Government of Guyana.

The Attorney-General noted both the GRA and the police will now have to begin their respective statutory processes, based on the information received.
“I cannot speak for the law enforcement agencies nor the minor…but I have no doubt that their approach will be one that would be objective and would be evidence-driven,” he said.
In the meantime, the exchange of information between the DOJ and Guyana is still ongoing.

“It’s a fluid process, but we did make a commitment as a government since last year, that actions would be taken by the relevant state agencies in Guyana once we have received a sufficient volume of information,” he added.

 

