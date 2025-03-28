Guyana, US deepen security cooperation, advance plans for mutual prosperity

–with new MoU; President Ali says North American nation remains a trusted partner

GUYANA continues to see the United States of America as a trusted partner with shared values, mutual trust and friendship.

This was affirmed by President Dr. Irfaan Ali following the signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) aimed at enhancing security cooperation between Guyana and the US on Thursday.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Guyana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Hugh Todd signed the agreement, which outlines a framework to address security challenges such as narcotics trafficking, transnational organised crime, and broader security.

“The best of partnerships are those built on shared values, mutual trust, and a commitment to the Rule of Law and International Order. This is what underpins our bilateral relationship,” President Ali said, adding: “Our partnership and joint commitment to the safeguard of this region from every disruptive force is key to the maintenance of democracy, and an adherence to the Rule of Law.”

The agreement also allows for greater cooperation in trade, energy, human capital development, and infrastructure.

This, the Guyanese leader said, further ‘consolidates’ the two countries’ bilateral partnership, further defining policies and outlining clear intentions.

President Ali said: “We’re able to identify key infrastructure that are also critical to regional development as possible areas for investment and development. We have committed to working closely together on the deployment of our energy potential, ensuring greater integration, value creation and regional energy security.”

Food security and enhanced trade through joint initiatives to remove hurdles were also highlighted.

Guyana also continues to ensure all international and local labour laws are adhered to in the hiring of regional and international labour.

The US has also reiterated its support for Guyana in the face of threats to its territory.

“The US would have made it very clear that they are ready to stand by us in our development, in our economic expansion, in our security and in our defence,” Dr. Ali affirmed.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Rubio echoed similar sentiments, reiterating the shared prosperity of the two nations.

“Why do we want to be a partner? Let’s just to be frank: Why does the United States care about you? We care about it because we think it creates a level of stability in the region which we share. Not just stability here, stability for your neighbours, because we believe prosperity can become contagious, just like instability can become contagious,” Rubio said.

He pointed out that by deepening security cooperation, the two nations are setting the groundwork for greater progress.

“So, we want to look for every opportunity possible to partner with you, but the basic element of any of this; the basic element of progress and transformation and prosperity, is always security,” Secretary Rubio related.

The MoU, he stressed, will prevent elements of transnational crime from taking root in Guyana and the wider region.

“Crime is attracted by prosperity, and targets prosperity,” Rubio said, pointing to the challenges being faced because of organised gangs and narco-traffickers that destabilise societies.

Zeroing in on matters related to the ongoing border controversy with Guyana and Venezuela, Rubio said: “There will be consequences for aggressive actions, and that’s why our partnership in that regard will be important. That is not what we want

to be a feature of our relationship, but it is a necessity of our relationship, because you have a very difficult challenge on your hands with a dictator that’s making illegitimate territorial claims; you have our full commitment and support.”

The agreement, he said, demonstrates the ‘tangible’ and ‘sustainable’ partnership between the two nations.

“We are invested, both as a nation and from our people in being your partner in transformation and in prosperity,” Rubio said.