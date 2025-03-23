Smartphones are becoming ubiquitous mobile offices amidst the rise of robotics

– says STARR Computer President

IN an era when smartphones have become indispensable tools for both personal and professional life, Mike Mohan, President of STARR Computer, is championing the importance of owning authentic, branded cellphones, particularly Samsung devices.

According to Mohan, the decision to invest in a genuine, high-quality smartphone is not just about having a communication device, it is also about establishing efficiency, security, and unmatched productivity. As businesses and individuals embrace digital transformation, the fusion of mobile technology and robotics is creating a new frontier in efficiency and automation.

COUNTERFEIT DEVICES: A THREAT TO PRODUCTIVITY AND SECURITY

Mohan warns consumers about the dangers of using counterfeit or substandard smartphones, which often flood the market with enticingly low prices.

“Counterfeit phones may look like the real thing, but they often lack essential security features, perform poorly and are prone to malfunctions,” Mohan stated. He emphasised that branded devices undergo rigorous testing, ensuring that they meet international standards for durability, software integrity and long-term usability.

Beyond performance concerns, counterfeit devices pose serious cybersecurity threats. “With the increasing use of mobile banking, sensitive emails and work-related documents being accessed on phones, security is a major concern. Authentic devices, like Samsung smartphones, come with built-in security features that help protect personal and professional data from cyber threats,” he added.

OFFICE IN YOUR POCKET: A TECHNOLOGICAL REVOLUTION

Among the top-tier brands in the industry, Samsung has consistently proven itself as a leader in innovation and productivity tools.

“Samsung smartphones are like walking with an office in your pocket,” Mohan explained. “With features such as Samsung DeX, multi-window functionality and seamless integration with Microsoft Office and Google Suite, users can accomplish an incredible amount of work from anywhere.”

Samsung DeX, for instance, allows users to connect their phone to a monitor and use it as a desktop computer, making remote work and multitasking seamless. The S Pen, available with Galaxy Note and S Ultra series, provides professionals with an intuitive tool for note-taking, sketching and document annotations.

Mohan further highlighted Samsung’s long battery life and fast-charging capabilities, ensuring users can stay connected and productive throughout the day. “For professionals who are always on the go, battery life is a crucial factor. Samsung’s advanced battery technology ensures that you can work, communicate, and create content without frequent interruptions, he noted.

ROBOTICS TRANSFORMATION AND THE ROLE OF SMARTPHONES

As industries embrace robotics and automation, smartphones are becoming key controllers in this transformation. From managing robotic systems to operating AI-driven applications, high-end smartphones are integral in optimising workflows.

“Robotics is transforming industries at an unprecedented rate, and smartphones are at the centre of this revolution. Whether it’s remote monitoring, automation, or AI-driven applications, a high-performance smartphone can now function as a control centre for intelligent systems,” Mohan noted.

He highlighted Samsung’s advancements in AI and automation, which integrate seamlessly with robotic solutions used in business, healthcare and manufacturing. “With the right device, professionals can leverage robotics to increase efficiency, whether in logistics, smart homes, or automated customer service solutions,” he added.

PROFESSIONALS AND STUDENTS: THE NEED FOR AUTHENTIC DEVICES

Beyond professionals, students and entrepreneurs can also benefit greatly from Samsung’s range of devices. Features such as Samsung Knox provide enterprise-level security, making it a preferred choice for business professionals handling sensitive data. Meanwhile, students can take advantage of Samsung Notes, voice-to-text features, and high-quality cameras for online learning and presentations.

Mohan believes that the future of mobile technology is geared towards enhancing productivity and efficiency. “We’re seeing a shift where smartphones are no longer just communication devices, but powerful productivity tools. With brands like Samsung, users can enjoy cutting-edge technology that empowers them to do more,” he said.

As technology continues to evolve, Mohan encourages consumers to invest in authentic, branded smartphones to maximise their efficiency and protect their digital lives.

“A smartphone is more than just a gadget—it’s an essential tool in today’s fast-paced world. Choosing a trusted brand like Samsung ensures you’re getting reliability, security, and performance that counterfeit alternatives simply can’t match.”

For those looking to enhance their mobile experience, STARR Computer’s Brickdam, Georgetown store remains committed to providing authentic, high-quality devices and expert guidance in selecting the best smartphone to meet individual and business needs.

STARR Computer is an authorised partner for several leading international brands, including HP, Lenovo, Samsung, Epson, Zebra, RICOH (new). among others.