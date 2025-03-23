Diaspora finding Guyana a safe space again

-Jagdeo says; highlights Guyanese abroad returning home to invest, take advantage of opportunities

MOTIVATED by a renewed sense of security and expanded opportunities for all, People’s Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo says that Guyanese living abroad are returning home. He made these comments during a recent press conference at the party’s headquarters, Freedom House.

Jagdeo attributed the return of members of the diaspora to the government’s forward-thinking vision, which has created an environment of stability and growth.

“They are finding Guyana to be a safe place,” the General Secretary remarked, recalling a conversation with a member of the diaspora who praised the way the country is being managed.

While certain critics attempt to disparage the government, the General Secretary, who also serves as Guyana’s Vice-President, used the government’s track record to challenge the naysayers.

From education and investment opportunities to housing, the Vice-President highlighted the boundless opportunities available to all. He emphasised that regardless of age, the government has made provisions for individuals to be trained or retrained for employment.

The government has prioritised training and education for Guyanese, offering free university education, awarding scholarships through the Guyana Online Academy of Learning (GOAL), and facilitating programmes at institutions like the Board of Industrial Training (BIT).

While Guyana has experienced unprecedented growth due to its thriving oil and gas sector, Jagdeo pointed out that the government is also expanding the non-oil sector to diversify the economy.

The Vice-President also highlighted the measures being implemented to prioritise citizens’ well-being, including investments in state-of-the-art security for homes across the country.

“That is why we’re investing so much in technology, these predictive softwares, the cameras, facial recognition cameras, so that our crime fighting capability would improve,” the Vice-President stated. He also pointed to the efforts to modernize the banking system.

Additionally, initiatives that target the well-being of children are also being rolled out by the government as Jagdeo pointed out. He said: “There is a philosophy behind everything we do, and so our policies support the vision. We want people to keep more money. If they work harder, they must keep more of that money for themselves. We support families, we support education and health.”

Over the past four years, the government has approved more than 1,200 re-migrant applications, a testament to the growing allure of Guyana as a destination for its diaspora. Senior Minister in the Office of the President with Responsibility for Finance and the Public Service, Dr Ashni Singh, had noted during his budget presentation that Guyana’s policies are reversing adverse changes to the re-migrant scheme, ensuring that the skills and expertise of overseas Guyanese are effectively harnessed for national development.

In 2020, the PPP/C administration resuscitated the Diaspora Unit and rekindled stakeholder engagement through targeted programmes. Virtual conferences, webinars, and international job fairs—held in New York, Trinidad, and Suriname—have been instrumental in rekindling interest among diasporic communities.

While strengthening ties with its diaspora, Guyana has simultaneously expanded its diplomatic footprint. In 2023, the establishment of new embassies and missions in Qatar, the UAE, and The Dominican Republic marked a significant step in elevating Guyana’s global visibility.