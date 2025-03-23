News Archives
Kitty residents ‘busted’ with cocaine
Seauta Norville
Seauta Norville

TWO individuals were arrested on Friday evening after a quantity of cocaine was discovered during a police cordon-and-search operation in Regional Division 4A.
The operation, conducted between 15:30hrs and 20:30hrs, targetted several residences in search of narcotics, stolen property, and wanted persons, the Guyana Police Force stated.

Gavin Clarke

As part of the exercise, the police searched the home of a 43-year-old businessman from Castello Housing Scheme, Georgetown, as well as the residences of a 22-year-old cashier from Curtis Street, Albouystown. Additionally, the home of a 36-year-old unemployed woman from James and Cooper Streets, Albouystown and the home of a 33-year-old wash bay attendant from Cummings Park, Sophia, were also searched. However, no illegal items were found at these locations.

Police then proceeded to Lot 67 Gordon Street, Kitty, where they made contact with 50-year-old construction worker Gavin Clarke and housewife Seauta Norville. A search of their residence led to the discovery of a quantity of suspected cocaine. Both individuals were informed of the offence, arrested, and cautioned. Clarke reportedly admitted that the cocaine belonged to him, while Norville denied any knowledge of it.

The cocaine discovered during the search

The substance was weighed and amounted to 33 grams. It was subsequently placed in an evidence bag, sealed in the presence of the suspects, and lodged at the Kitty Police Station for further forensic analysis. Both Clarke and Norville remain in police custody as investigations continue.

