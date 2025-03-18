News Archives
Gold miner charged with murder
Tony Rampersaud
Tony Rampersaud

TONY Rampersaud, a 29-year-old gold miner from Itaballi Landing, Lower Mazaruni River, was charged with murder on Monday, following his arrest on March 8, 2025.
Detective Constable Watts of the Bartica Police Station brought the charge against Rampersaud, who appeared before His Worship Teriq Mohammed at the Bartica Magistrate Court at 09:10 hrs.

During the proceedings, the murder charge was formally read to Rampersaud, who was not required to enter a plea due to the indictable nature of the charge. Following the reading of the charge, Rampersaud was remanded to prison.
The court has adjourned the matter until May 12, 2025, for further proceedings. Rampersaud is accused of the murder of William Cozier, and the case continues to unfold as investigators gather additional evidence.

