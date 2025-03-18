News Archives
US attorney says never spoke with Stabroek News on Atwell matter
US Attorney Shellon Washington
US Attorney Shellon Washington

–calls for removal of ‘misinformation’

UNITED States Attorney Shellon Washington has denied speaking with Stabroek News on the matter related to Melissa “Melly Mel” Atwell, who, according to reports, is detained in the US.
Stabroek News, in an article on March 15, headlined, ‘Melly Mel’ being held at Louisiana detention facility, claimed that Washington “confirmed to Stabroek News” that she is representing Atwell but refrained from commenting on the legal troubles facing her.
In a post on her Facebook page, the attorney, while referencing the article, said: “Guys please note that the article referenced below is false. I never spoke to anyone from Stabroek News. I would like to make it public that I am not representing Ms. Atwell in any matter related to her arrest.”
She added: “I was retained in a civil matter currently before the Eastern District Court of New York.”
The US attorney encouraged Stabroek News, which has reported extensively on the Atwell issue, to correct any “misinformation” in its article.
She said too: “I also hope that there’s no one out there attempting to impersonate me.”
Reports are that Atwell has been detained at an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) facility in Louisiana in the United States.

