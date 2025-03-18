LJP condemns AFC’s ‘reckless, treacherous politicking’ on national issue

THE Liberty and Justice Party (LJP) has strongly condemned the Alliance For Change (AFC) for recklessly undermining the government’s efforts in the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela at a time when national unity is essential.

In a statement on Monday, the LJP criticised the AFC for its public criticisms that threaten the collective resolve required to protect Guyana’s sovereignty in the face of external threats, particularly from Venezuela.

The LJP emphasised that Guyana’s sovereignty is a fundamental matter that transcends partisan politics, highlighting that it is the bedrock of the nation’s identity and encapsulated in the motto.

It is for this reason that the party condemned the AFC’s “divisive rhetoric,” which, it argued, contradicts the long-standing Guyanese ethos of unity and collaboration during times of national crisis.

“This is a time for unity, not for reckless politicking. The AFC’s irresponsible outburst flies in the face of this sacrosanct national ethos, disregarding the fragile peace that our government, security forces, and diplomatic corps are navigating with prudence and strategy,” the LJP said.

The party further pointed to a larger pattern of behaviour from the AFC, which they describe as “reckless and treacherous.”

The LJP highlighted the AFC’s attempts to politicise regional divisions, exploit ethnic differences, and undermine national institutions such as the security forces, intelligence operations, and diplomatic channels.

“Such actions weaken the country’s ability to present a united front against external threats, such as the ongoing border dispute with Venezuela. History has shown us that when nations face existential threats to their territorial integrity, political forces coalesce behind the government of the day to defend the national interest,” the party said.

The LJP added: “We cannot afford to send a message of disunity, weakness, or internal discord, which could embolden external aggressors.”

It, therefore, called on the AFC to abandon what it referred to as “destructive politics of division” and instead support a “Guyana-first” framework.

The LJP emphasised the importance of prioritising the nation’s sovereignty, promoting national unity and engaging in responsible governance to protect Guyana’s interests.

The LJP further urged all political parties, particularly opposition groups, to avoid inflaming divisions for short-term political gains.

It also called on society to exercise caution, warning that misinformation and political opportunism could destabilise the country at a time of heightened vulnerability.

The LJP reaffirmed its unwavering support for the government’s efforts to secure Guyana’s sovereignty through peaceful, diplomatic means, including the ongoing legal proceedings at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).