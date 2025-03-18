President Ali congratulates Stuart Young on appointment as new T&T PM

PRESIDENT, Dr. Irfaan Ali has extended warm congratulations to Senior Counsel Stuart Richard Young on his appointment as the new Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago.

“Congratulations to Stuart Young on his appointment as the Eight Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago,” President Ali said in a post on his official Facebook page.

Young, 50, was sworn into office on Monday, succeeding Dr. Keith Rowley, who retired with a 45-year career under his belt in public service, including nine and a half years as PM.

He is a member of the People’s National Movement (PNM) and former Minister of Energy and Energy Industries.

During his inauguration, the new PM stressed the importance of Trinidad and Tobago’s cultural and religious diversity as a foundation for unity and national progress.

“As we begin this new chapter together, this is my commitment to you. I will lead with integrity, inclusion and accountability,” Young said in his address to the nation after he was sworn into office by the country’s President Christine Kangaloo.