HMGI commits to providing women, girls with essential TVET skills

AS the world celebrates Women’s Month 2025, the Humanitarian Mission Guyana Inc., (HMGI) reiterated its firm stand on women empowerment, through the provision of quality technical and vocational education training (TVET).

In a statement it noted that women are the cornerstones and building blocks of nations, and the backbone of society, as they play pivotal roles in education, healthcare, leadership, and economic development.

HMGI stated that women are caregivers, innovators, educators, and leaders who work tirelessly to build stronger, and more inclusive communities. It notes that despite these immense contributions by women, they often face systemic barriers which hinder their full potential.

Further, the organisation reaffirmed its commitment to empowering women through education, healthcare, economic opportunities, and advocacy for gender equality; with the belief that when women thrive, nations thrive.

The Executive Director of HMGI, Simone Sills, said: “Women are the heart and soul of our communities. Their strength, compassion, and resilience are the foundation upon which nations are built.”

Humanitarian Mission Guyana Inc. is a registered non-profit organisation located at 14-26 Area Q, Ankerville, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice that is dedicated to transforming lives through education, empowerment, and community development.

Its mission is to break the cycle of poverty by equipping individuals with essential life skills, employable expertise, and entrepreneurial capabilities. Since its inception, HMGI has been committed to providing opportunities that inspire hope, promote economic self-sufficiency, and nurture the next generation of community-oriented leaders.

It offers life skills training courses in information technology, hairstyling, makeup artistry, cake decoration, nail care, sewing, pastry-baking, balloon decor, and culinary arts. Basic and advanced computer classes are offered to bridge the digital divide, further empowering students with essential technical skills to thrive in today’s digital world. There is also a focus on community support and partnerships through which the organisation collaborates with government bodies, NGOs, and generous donors to expand our impact and deliver sustainable programmes.

HMGI also offers youth empowerment and leadership through summer programmes and workshops which seek to inspire young individuals to leverage technology and life skills for meaningful community change.

Further, the organisation offers economic assistance by providing vouchers through the benevolence of donors for classes to single parents, students, and low-income families during the holiday season, ensuring financial constraints do not hinder access to education.

The organisation is calling on governments, organisations, and individuals to join them in recognising and investing in women, and to work together to break barriers, challenge stereotypes, and create a world where every woman and girl can reach her full potential.

HGMI’s comprehensive educational programmes have successfully empowered a number of individuals, allowing them to gain meaningful employment, start small businesses, and improve their overall quality of life.

To support the HGMI in its work, persons can visit the training centre at 14-26 Area Q, Ankerville, Port Mourant, Corentyne, Berbice or visit its website: www.hmgy.org; or social media pages: Facebook: Humanitarian Mission – Guyana Inc. Additionally, contact can be made via Email: hmguyana@gmail.com or by calling HGMI’s phone numbers: 592-336-6913 or 615-2433 or sending a message via WhatsApp: 973-868-6163.