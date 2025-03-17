Guyanese benefitting from an ‘avalanche’ of policies – AG

THE People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) Government has rolled out a slew of economic relief measures aimed at easing financial burdens and sustaining growth.

This move was described by Attorney-General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall as an ‘avalanche of policies’ benefitting citizens all across Guyana.

Speaking during his weekly programme, ‘Issues in the News’, he outlined some of the government’s groundbreaking policy measures, like the adjustment of the income tax threshold, which has been raised from $100,000 to $130,000, effectively granting taxpayers an additional $30,000 in tax-free income.

Additionally, income tax rates have been reduced, falling from 28 per cent to 25 per cent, and from 40 per cent to 35 per cent ensuring that more money remains in citizens’ hands. Overtime earnings of up to $50,000 are now tax-exempt, further alleviating financial burdens.

Further to this, the government has expanded social welfare programmes significantly, with old age pensions increasing to $41,000 while public assistance rose to $22,000.

Additionally, in a move to improve educational accessibility, tuition fees at the University of Guyana were further boosted and further the ‘Because We Care’ cash grant was increased to $50,000.

Employment opportunities have also been bolstered through a part-time job programme, allowing individuals to earn $40,000 for just 10 days of work each month. Nandlall underscored that these initiatives are injecting billions into the economy through direct cash transfers and reduced taxation.

With this, he highlighted that these measures have led to an increase in consumer spending, increased vehicle ownership and further, a visible improvement in the standard of living across the country.

“That is the transformation… and nobody, no politician or wanna be politician can change that reality Guyanese are living, that they are experiencing that, nobody can undo that reality,” he said.

Further to this, as Guyana continues its rapid economic expansion, the government remains steadfast in the commitment to ensuring that citizens from all walks of life enjoy the nation’s prosperity.