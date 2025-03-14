‘Delusional’ to think partnering with Mohameds would impact PPP’s support base –Jagdeo tells opposition

PEOPLE’S Progressive Party (PPP) General Secretary, Bharrat Jagdeo has contended that it is delusional for the opposition forces to think that teaming up with the Mohameds family will affect the party’s support base.

He made those remarks during a press conference at Freedom House on Thursday.

Jagdeo once again reemphasised that Guyana’s interest will always come first, and the country will not be put in a precarious position because of individual interests.

This was in response to the US-sanctioned businessman Nazar Mohamed, who made allegations of unfair treatment towards him.

Jagdeo said: “We’re not going to have two laws or sets of laws in this country; one for the Mohameds and one for everyone else. That’s not going to work; that’s not how the PPP operates.”

Given the series of events that have been playing out in the public domain, Jagdeo said that the Alliance for Change (AFC) and People’s National Congress Reform (PNCR) think that they could take support from the PPP with Mohamed on their side.

However, Jagdeo said it is “delusion all the way around.”

The General Secretary then referenced a Facebook post by PNCR councillor Dexter Forte, who wrote saying, “only a PNC/APNU led coalition government could engage the US in relation to the removal of sanctions from the Mohameds”.

Jagdeo spoke on this, saying: “So, of course, it’s a lie; APNU+AFC can’t help itself, much less help anybody to remove the sanctions. But clearly, this is what they’re being told, because they’re desperate.”

The US Department of the Treasury sanctioned the father and son, Azruddin Mohamed, and entities owned by the Mohameds, following a comprehensive two-and-a-half-year investigation.

Further, although the PNCR and the AFC have been stating that they are having talks as to whether they will rekindle their broken relationship, Jagdeo said that this is just a “smokescreen”, and they will ultimately run together.

Reeling from a history of widely reported internal conflicts, the parties, which officially parted ways in 2022 after being voted out of office in 2020, have been convening talks with the hope of forming a new partnership ahead of the 2025 elections.