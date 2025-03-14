Border controversy… US will stand ‘shoulder to shoulder’ with Guyana

–Ambassador Theriot says in wake of Venezuela’s aggressions, recent incursion

UNITED States (US) Ambassador to Guyana, Nicole Theriot, has strongly condemned Venezuela’s recent incursion into Guyana’s waters, reaffirming the US’ commitment to defending Guyana’s sovereignty.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event on Thursday, Ambassador Theriot said the US will stand “shoulder to shoulder” with Guyana.

Recently, a Venezuelan naval vessel, the ABV Guaiqueiri PO-11-IMO 469552, entered Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone, coming dangerously close — approximately 700 metres—to the FPSO PROSPERITY, which was operating lawfully under a licence issued by Guyana.

The Venezuelan vessel made threatening radio communications, falsely claiming that the FPSO PROSPERITY was operating in Venezuela’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

It then proceeded southwest, repeating the same aggressive message to other FPSOs operating in the region.

This action was strongly rejected and condemned by Guyana, CARICOM, the OAS, the US, France, and other international partners and organisations.

Ambassador Theriot highlighted the strength of the international response, noting that the US is not alone in standing with Guyana.

“We support Guyana one hundred percent against this aggression; that’s unacceptable, and we won’t allow Venezuela to threaten Guyana’s territory and sovereignty. And so, we are standing with many other international partners,” she said.

Given Venezuela’s growing aggressive actions, Guyana has filed a request for provisional measures with the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to ensure that Venezuela refrains from conducting any electoral activities in the Essequibo region.

Guyana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, noted that the country has informed the Court that the planned Venezuelan elections are scheduled to take place on May 25, 2025, and would inevitably be preceded by preparatory acts, including acts within Guyana’s Essequibo region, affecting the Guyanese population and Guyana’s sovereignty over its territory.

The ICJ has since officially acknowledged Guyana’s request for provisional measures.