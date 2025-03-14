German’s Restaurant to create ‘vibrant commercial block’ in Tiger Bay

–after acquiring property that once housed well-known Foreman’s Electrical Shoe Shop

GERMAN’S Restaurant has announced the acquisition of the property that formerly housed the well-known Foreman’s Electrical Shoe Shop in Tiger Bay.

According to a press release, the site, located on Bentick Street, adjacent to Mattai’s Supermarket, spans from Water Street to Queen Street.

“After remaining overgrown and unused for more than a decade, the property will be transformed into a vibrant commercial block designed to accommodate multiple businesses. This development aligns with German’s Restaurant’s commitment to fostering economic growth and revitalisation in the community,” the company said.

Owner of German’s Restaurant, Clinton Urling, expressed his enthusiasm about the project, noting: “We are excited about the potential this property holds, not just for our business but for the wider Tiger Bay community. We hope this initiative contributes to the ongoing efforts to rejuvenate the area and create new opportunities.”

German’s Restaurant, he said, looks forward to playing a role in the continued development of Georgetown and will share further updates as the project progresses.

The company is a second-generation family-owned establishment specialising in authentic Guyanese cuisine. With locations in Guyana and New York, US, German’s Restaurant has been serving delectable Guyanese dishes for over 65 years.