Kindness, compassion, generosity must always be paramount

President Ali urges Guyanese in Phagwah message

AS Guyana and the world celebrates the vibrant festival of Phagwah (Holi), heartfelt greetings and reflections were shared by leaders and citizens alike.

This sacred Hindu festival, also known as the Festival of Colours, has become a symbol of unity, love, and renewal, transcending cultural and religious boundaries to bring people together.

In a special message on Thursday evening, President Dr. Irfaan Ali extended his warmest greetings to all Guyanese.

He described Phagwah as “a symphony of joy, and a celebration of life itself,” highlighting the festival’s unifying power to bring people together in laughter and love.

“It is a time when barriers dissolve, laughter echoes, and hearts connect. As the various hues of powders fill the air, so too does the spirit of love, equality, and renewal,” Dr. Ali said.

He added, this year, as the country celebrates the festival, there is a renewed sense of pride in the nation’s growth and progress.

“As we celebrate Phagwah, our nation stands tall, reaping the fruits of growth and progress. But let us remember: true prosperity is not measured in wealth, but in the upliftment of all. Success is sweeter when shared; joy is brighter when inclusive,” Dr. Ali said.

In this spirit of unity, Dr. Ali called for prosperity to be rooted in humility, gratitude, and collective joy, rather than arrogance. The true essence of happiness, it argued, is not found in material wealth but in the simple moments of kindness, love, and unity shared among people.

Further, he highlighted the symbolic burning of Holika to encourage personal reflection and societal change.

“The burning of Holika calls us to action: to burn away greed, extinguish envy, vanquish selfishness, and reduce egotism. Let us all aspire to be ambassadors of kindness, warriors of compassion, and champions of generosity. When we rise together, we shine brighter,” the Head-of-State said.

He called on all citizens to come together, not just to celebrate, but to build a nation founded on the principles of equality, unity, and shared prosperity.

“When we drench each other in colours, we are making a bold statement: In this moment, there is no rich or poor, no powerful or weak—only brothers and sisters, equal in celebration and in dignity. This is why wealth and prosperity should never breed arrogance; it should inspire humility, gratitude, and collective joy,” Dr. Ali said.