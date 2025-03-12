Police Football Club aims to build on strong season in Elite League VII

THE Guyana Police Force (GPF) Football Club is preparing for its Elite League Season VII opener against Fruta Conquerors. After a strong showing last season, the club is renewed in its focus.

Deputy Commissioner of Administration, Ravindradat Budhram, who also heads the Police Cricket Team, met with the squad to offer his support and best wishes ahead of the match on Sunday, March 16, at the National Training Centre in Providence.

The Police team finished third in Season VI, behind Slingerz FC and champions Guyana Defence Force, demonstrating their competitive edge.

The club, managed by Commissioner of Police Clifton Hicken, Senior Superintendent Jermaine Johnson as President, Superintendent Ronald Ali as Secretary, and Wayne ‘Wiggy’ Dover as Head Coach, is looking to build on its previous success and challenge for the title this season.