Olympic legend, Felix Sanchez, to give Guyanese athletes ‘elite expertise’ 

OLYMPIC legend, Felix Sanchez, is heading to Guyana to provide elite training for the nation’s top track and field athletes, with standout performers from the National Secondary Schools Track and Field Championships set to be included in the programme.

The two-time Olympic 400-meter hurdles champion from the Dominican Republic will conduct a week-long training camp from April 22 to 28 as part of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sport’s Academy programme’s expansion of its Elite Training Programme.

Minister Charles Ramson Jr. revealed Sanchez’s visit on Tuesday, the opening day of the Schools’ Championships, emphasising the event’s significance as a pathway to higher-level training.

“You have all the reasons in the world to come and win at this Championship,” Minister Ramson Jr. stated, highlighting the opportunities presented by the programme.

He further underscored the Ministry’s commitment to athlete development, stating, “The investment we are making is for a reason, it is not just that we believe in you, it is that we know that without [it]you are not going to realise your potential.”

Sanchez, a decorated athlete who won Olympic gold medals in 2004 and 2012 and won World Championship titles in 2001 and 2003, will use his wealth of experience to guide and inspire Guyanese athletes as they strive to reach their full potential.