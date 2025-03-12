News Archives
Attoya Harvey named NJCAA Atlantic Region Athlete of the Year
Attoya Harvey 
Attoya Harvey 

Guyana’s Attoya Harvey, a sophomore sensation competing for the Monroe College women’s indoor track and field team, has been crowned the 2025 National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) Atlantic Region Women’s Athlete of the Year.
This prestigious award follows Harvey’s recognition as the Women’s Track Athlete of the Year by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA), further solidifying her status as a dominant force in junior college athletics.

In addition to Monroe College’s accolades, head coach Shirvon Greene and assistant coach Shanique McKenzie-Daniel were named Atlantic Region Women’s Head Coach and Assistant Coach of the Year, respectively.

Harvey’s remarkable season saw her qualify for a region-leading six events at the national championships. She ranked top in five events – the 600m, 800m, 1000m, 4x400m relay, and distance medley relay.

Furthermore, she boasts top-10 national rankings in four of her six qualified events, showcasing her exceptional talent and consistent performance. Her two-year stint at Monroe has made her a standout athlete.

