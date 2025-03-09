Expanding WiFiGY – powering digital inclusion in Guyana’s hinterland

ENSURING that all communities across Guyana, regardless of their geographic location, are provided with reliable internet connectivity and the tools to use this connectivity safely is a cornerstone of the National Data Management Authority’s (NDMA) Digital Inclusion Programme.

While several locations on Guyana’s coastland already benefit from seamless WiFiGY access, ensuring the same level of connectivity in remote and hinterland areas requires a deliberate and innovative approach.

To this end, the NDMA embarked on the ambitious mission to connect more than 250 WiFiGY sites in hinterland, remote and riverain communities, using Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology in 2024. Unlike traditional satellite systems, which can suffer from slow speeds and high latency, LEO satellites orbit closer to earth, providing faster, more stable internet – a game-changer for communities where fibre-optic and LTE networks are impractical.

In 2024 alone, 170 new WiFiGY sites were launched in the hinterland, significantly enhancing internet access to these communities. Each site presented a unique set of obstacles, requiring customised solutions to establish a stable and reliable internet connection. Achieving this necessitated more than just technology; it demanded a deep understanding of geography, climate, logistics, and community needs.

A worthwhile endeavour, as at its core, WiFiGY represents more than just free internet; it is a gateway to opportunity. By providing free internet connectivity in hinterland communities, the NDMA is ensuring that essential services are no longer limited by geography. The impact of these advancements is profound: students now have access to online education, health centres can consult specialists via telemedicine, and residents can connect to government services online, some of which previously required lengthy travel times.

Once sites are selected for installation and the connections are established, maintaining connectivity becomes the next priority. The NDMA not only verifies the availability of these internet services 24/7 through its Network Operations Centre (NOC), but conducts regular site visits, performing routine system checks, alignment of antennas and repairs to keep everything running smoothly.

For locations that are accessible only seasonally, such as riverain villages that can be reached only by boat during certain months, bi-annual visits ensure long-term sustainability. If a site experiences a failure in between scheduled visits, rapid-response teams are deployed with spare parts and troubleshooting equipment to restore service as quickly as possible.

Beyond infrastructure, the NDMA is committed to helping communities maximise the benefits of connectivity. In many hinterland villages, digital literacy is still developing. To bridge this gap, the NDMA, as well as the Office of the Prime Minister’s Industry and Innovation Unit, conducts training sessions that teach residents how to navigate the internet safely, use online educational tools, and take advantage of digital government services. Our team in the first week of February conducted the first phase of our 2025 Digital Citizenship programme, which saw cyber-hygiene and e-service training sessions in several South Rupununi communities.

Government’s mission is to create a digitally inclusive Guyana, one where location is not a barrier to opportunity. WiFiGY and the LEO satellite-expansion programmes are not just about installing internet points; they are about transforming lives. As we continue to expand our reach, more villages will gain access to the tools they need to thrive in the digital age.

For more information on the NDMA’s digital-inclusion efforts and other technology initiatives, visit ndma.gov.gy.