Growing interest in oil and gas, agriculture and marine biology drives engagement at UG open day

FROM the Faculty of Science’s captivating booth and displays to on-the-spot interviews by companies such as Banks DIH Limited, the University of Guyana’s Open Day and Job Fair saw overwhelming support and was deemed a success by both participants and visitors.

The two-day event, held on Friday and Saturday, attracted thousands of university and high school students, offering them the opportunity to engage with some of Guyana’s largest businesses.

Companies such as Banks DIH Limited conducted on-the-spot interviews, offering immediate employment opportunities. Sonya Forrester, Training and Communication Personnel at Banks DIH, shared that the turnout had been impressive, with the company receiving numerous applications and conducting several successful interviews over the two days.

“We are conducting on-the-spot interviews for active vacancies, so those who were interviewed for available positions will be receiving callbacks.

“On Friday, we saw more schoolchildren. Today, we are seeing more individuals actively seeking employment,” Forrester told the Sunday Chronicle.

Among the most popular booths was oil-and-gas giant ExxonMobil. Tameca Sukhdeo-Singh, Community Relations Adviser at the oil major, noted that while the company was not conducting recruitment at the event, it used the opportunity to educate young people about the diverse career opportunities within the sector.

“There has been a constant flow of people,” she said, adding, “We are able to tell them about our operations, the work we’ve been doing and the magnitude of our Floating Production Storage and Offloading (FPSO) vessels.”

Sukhdeo-Singh emphasised that career paths in oil and gas go beyond traditional science and engineering roles.

“People often think that to enter the oil-and-gas sector, you need to be a scientist or an engineer. That’s not accurate. There is a wide spectrum of support services that keep operations running,” she explained.

The National Agricultural Research and Extension Institute (NAREI), also saw significant interest. Research Technician Stephan Seeraj noted that many visitors enquired about career opportunities, particularly in laboratory work, with several even submitting job applications on the spot.

“We’ve had many questions regarding career opportunities at NAREI, especially related to working in our laboratories,” Seeraj said.

He added, “Many people have handed in their job applications and letters. This shows that young people are still very interested in agriculture.” He further praised the initiative, stating, “I believe this two-day event has been really beneficial and informative for those seeking employment.”

The University of Guyana’s various faculties also drew significant attention, particularly the Natural Sciences Department, which attracted long lines of attendees eager to see its live exhibits. Faculty members and students shared that the university is working to generate greater interest in marine biology, especially given the growing oil and gas industry’s demand for marine specialists. In addition to corporate booths, businesses such as Halliburton LMP Guyana, SBM Offshore Guyana, and multiple government ministries also made their presence felt at the event.

The overwhelming response to the Open Day and Job Fair reflects the increasing interest among Guyanese youth in critical sectors such as oil and gas, agriculture, and marine sciences, reinforcing the importance of such initiatives in connecting students with potential career opportunities.