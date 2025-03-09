25 women to be honoured as influential leaders

TWENTY-five trailblazing women who are redefining the standards of excellence will be conferred the prestigious 25 Influential Women Leaders Award (25ILWA).

These visionaries will be honoured at the highly-anticipated event on May 17 at the Marriott Hotel here in Georgetown. According to a press release, the 25ILWA remains Guyana’s premier accolade, recognising visionary leaders from the public, private, and non-profit sectors who are driving transformative growth, and setting new benchmarks of excellence.

It is also a platform to champion inclusivity, empowerment, and progress. This year’s honourees have been recognised for their exceptional contributions in the Guyanese society, and to commemorate Women’s History Month and International Women’s Day, the 2025 theme of which is: “Women’s Rights. Strongest Alliance. Most Influential Women.”

The 2025 awardees are: Abbigale Loncke-Watson, Avia Maria Lindie, Ayodele Roache, Carla Cassiano, Colleen Prince, Devica Kamini Uditram, Francina Lanferman-Duncan, Hebron Edwards, Jasmaine Payne, Mahadevi Doobay-Girdhary, Martina McDonald-Johnson, Melissa Dow-Richardson, Mendy Angele Nicholson, Naudya Hoosein, Nazima Raghubir, Reisa Roberts, Romela Sahadeo, Sadhana Samtani-Sultan, Safina Lutchman, Savina Sukhnandan, Sophia Dolphin, Tamana Safraj, Tessa Fernandes, Vanessa Elizabeth Williams-Rodriguez and Vidya Ketwaroo.

Founder/CEO of the NICO Consulting and Co-founder of the organisation, Michelle A. Nicholas, lauded the awardees.

“True leadership is not about being the loudest voice in the room, but about empowering others to find their own voice and champion their unique potential. The 25ILWA is a testament to the power of collective strength, where these incredible women are not only recognised for their impact but celebrated as leaders shaping the future of Guyana. Through this shared commitment, we are igniting inspiration, fostering change, and setting new standards of excellence that resonate far beyond today,” she was quoted as saying in the press release.

Lyndell Danzie-Black, Managing Director of Cerulean Inc. and Co-founder of the organsiation, expressed her enthusiasm, stating: “Women have been integral in shaping economies, advancing innovation, and nurturing communities, all while breaking down barriers in every sector. Yet, true progress remains elusive, as too many women still face systemic challenges such as gender-based violence, inequality, and limited opportunities.

“In this spirit, I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to the Awardees of the 25 Influential Women Leaders Award. Your dedication to leadership, excellence, and making a meaningful impact on your communities is inspiring. You are the role models who guide the way for future generations of women, mindful always that gender justice is a collective responsibility—it requires the collaboration of governments, businesses, and communities to ensure women’s safety, dignity, and empowerment.”

Since its inception in 2019, the initiative has garnered significant recognition and the selection process remains rigorous and transparent, with an independent panel of esteemed judges from both Guyana and the diaspora carefully evaluating the impact and influence of nominees, the release said.

To date, 125 pioneering women have been inducted into the 25ILWA network, a community dedicated to empowering women leaders across various sectors.

The sixth anniversary gala event will be a night of inspiration, unity, and recognition, bringing together key industry leaders, government officials, and corporate stakeholders to celebrate women who are shaping Guyana’s future, the release noted.