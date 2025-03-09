Heroine for workers’ rights remembered

-GAWU President emphasises how Kowsilla positively impacted the future for sugar workers

THE legacy of workers’ rights is forever marked by the passing of heroine Kowsilla, also known as Alice. On Saturday, in a heartfelt tribute to her life, which was tragically cut short, she was fondly remembered.

Members of the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) were joined by the People’s Progressive Party (PPP), the Women’s Progressive Organisation (WPO), and residents from Anna Catherina and surrounding communities to honour the memory of Kowsilla, who passed away on March 6, 1964.

According

to a press release from GAWU, Alice’s life was tragically cut short in a heartbreaking incident involving a scab-driven tractor, as she stood proudly in solidarity with striking sugar workers at Leonora Estate.

The workers were courageously protesting against the unjust treatment by the expatriate management and demanding recognition for the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers’ Union (GAWU).

“The loss of Kowsilla became a significant moment in the ongoing struggle for workers’ rights and was one of the many sacrifices that eventually led to the Union’s recognition in 1976,” GAWU said.

This year marks 61 years since her passing and, for years, GAWU has held a simple yet powerful wreath-laying ceremony at Kowsilla’s gravesite in the Anna Catherina cemetery, honouring her as a heroine and drawing inspiration from her sacrifice for sugar workers across the nation.

Among those laying wreaths were: President of GAWU, Seepaul Narine; Minister of Local Government and Regional Development, Sonia Parag, representing President Dr. Irfaan Ali; General Secretary of the WPO, Shelia Veersammy; President of the Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG), Carvil Duncan; Vice Chairman of Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) Regional Democratic Council, Omesh Satyanand.

During his tribute, GAWU’s President acknowledged Kowsilla’s heroism and the deep sadness surrounding her death. According to the release, he pointed out that while the incident brought sorrow, it galvanized a determined resolve to secure the union’s recognition.

Minister Parag spoke about Kowsilla’s contributions to the pursuit of progress and equity.

She emphasized that this ordinary woman had carved her place in Guyana’s history, becoming a true heroine for all.

FITUG President, Carvil Duncan, spoke about standing in solidarity for Guyana’s territorial integrity and urged everyone to unite with the government in this regard.

“The observance of Kowsilla is not merely a commemoration; it is a poignant reminder of the struggles faced by GAWU and sugar workers in their fight for dignity, social justice, and fairness in the industry. It resonates deeply within the hearts of those who continue to carry the torch of her legacy,” the release noted.