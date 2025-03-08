Gov’t expands housing access in Bartica with 500 new allocations

IN a continued effort to improve the quality of life for citizens across Guyana, the government has announced a major expansion in its Dream Realised Housing Drive.

Minister of Housing and Water, Collin Croal, revealed that 500 additional house lots will be allocated to residents of Bartica, Region Seven, as part of the administration’s commitment to sustainable development and homeownership.

During a recent engagement with Barticians, Minister Croal highlighted the government’s efforts to rejuvenate the housing sector after what he described as a period of stagnation under the previous administration.

“Coming from a period where nothing and literally nothing happened in the housing sector for Bartica from 2015 to 2020, [we the PPP/C] government, after coming back into office, His Excellency, President Ali, and us (MOH&W) came and engaged with you all here, and a number of commitments were made,” Minister Croal stated.

Since re-engaging the region, the Ministry of Housing and Water has made significant strides, initially resuming allocations with 132 lots. Recognising the increasing demand, further analysis and consultations led to the inclusion of house construction initiatives. Minister Croal disclosed that despite challenges encountered during the first round of tenders, modifications were made, allowing for progress in the second phase. As a result, 40 houses are nearing completion, with an additional 15 awarded for construction as of January 2025.

A total of 55 homes are now designated for Bartica, and some beneficiaries received their allocations during the recent outreach. Minister Croal further stated that 20 persons have already prequalified through the banking system, with the opportunity for more to be added to the programme.

NATIONWIDE HOUSING COMMITMENT

Since returning to office, the PPP/C government has allocated 41,849 house lots, underscoring its commitment to homeownership and employment generation across all regions. Over the past four years, more than 70 new housing areas have been developed countrywide, three of which are in Bartica. Minister Croal pointed out that the government is investing approximately $5 million per individual lot to reduce the financial burden on prospective homeowners.

In addition to expanding housing access, the administration is tackling informal settlements. Minister Croal addressed concerns regarding squatting in the Mora Camp area, noting that after President Ali’s intervention, the Guyana Lands and Surveys Commission has surveyed the area, paving the way for 128 additional lots to be distributed. He reaffirmed the government’s stance on squatting, stating, “Because of the programmes that the PPP/C has in place, there is no excuse or justification for squatting… no new squatting will be recognised. We must have law and order, and we must have systems in place [to determine] how things are done.”

With a firm commitment to addressing all pending housing applications this year, Minister Croal reiterated the government’s dedication to uplifting citizens through homeownership. The expansion of housing initiatives in Bartica is a testament to the administration’s broader vision of ensuring sustainable development, economic empowerment, and an improved standard of living for all Guyanese.