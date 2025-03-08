Region Two rice farmers welcome Gov’t intervention, higher prices

RICE farmers in Region Two are celebrating the government’s successful intervention in securing a guaranteed minimum price of $4,000 per bag, a significant boost from the $3,500 they received at the start of the crop season.

The price increase was achieved through direct engagement between the Ministry of Agriculture, the Guyana Rice Development Board (GRDB), and rice millers, reinforcing the government’s commitment to protecting farmers’ livelihoods.

During a recent rice farmers’ meeting in Anna Regina, Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, assured farmers that the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government remains dedicated to ensuring stability and profitability in the rice sector.

Minister Mustapha noted that past government policies had negatively affected rice farmers, recalling how the previous administration distanced itself from direct involvement in the industry. However, under President Dr. Irfaan Ali’s leadership, the government has prioritised agricultural development, including the renegotiation of the halted Panama contract, which led to the recovery of $1.7 billion owed to Guyanese rice farmers.

Farmers at the meeting expressed gratitude for the intervention. Narayan (only name given) said, “We are very happy for the Minister’s visit. He came to sit and talk to us and explained what is going on. We are happy for this and for better prices.”

Another farmer, Rovindra Narrine, welcomed the announcement that farmers would receive no less than $4,000 per bag, up from $3,700 before the intervention.

Single mother Jasmattie Goberdhan, who depends on rice cultivation, also praised the government’s efforts. “Since this government took over, we are seeing our way. The PPP/C government is a caring government and always supports us rice farmers,” she said.

As harvesting continues, rice farmers feel reassured by the government’s proactive approach. With ongoing interventions, increased investments, and direct engagement with stakeholders, the future of Guyana’s rice industry appears promising.