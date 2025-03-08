GAWU: Women workers are essential to our nation’s economic and social well-being

THE Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union (GAWU) extends its solidarity to women around the globe as we commemorate International Women’s Day.

This significant occasion serves as a tribute to the remarkable achievements and contributions of women across all sectors while also reinforcing the ongoing pursuit of gender equality, justice, and empowerment.

As a union dedicated to enhancing the lives of workers in various industries, including agriculture, we acknowledge the pivotal role that women have played in labour movements, driving the quest for workers’ rights and effecting meaningful change within our communities.

The involvement of women workers, particularly in the agricultural sector, has proven to be essential to our nation’s economic and social well-being.

On this day of recognition, GAWU brings attention to the considerable challenges that many women continue to confront in the workplace – issues such as unequal pay, gender-based discrimination, insufficient representation in leadership roles, and limited access to opportunities for professional development. While we celebrate the strides that have been made, we understand that there is still much work to be done to ensure that women are afforded the dignity and respect they deserve as both workers and individuals.

GAWU pays tribute to the strength, resilience, and unwavering dedication of the women who form the cornerstone of our workforce. We honour the sacrifices of women in agriculture, domestic work, healthcare, education, and numerous other sectors, often faced with difficult and challenging circumstances. Their determination and dedicated commitment to their families and communities inspire us all.

As we observe International Women’s Day 2025, GAWU reaffirms its commitment to advocating for the protection of women’s rights and addressing systemic inequalities. We earnestly call upon employers, government entities, and society as a whole to:

Take prompt measures to ensure equal pay for equal work.

Enhance support for women in the workforce, including flexible working conditions and equal opportunities for professional advancement.

Strengthen laws and policies aimed at addressing gender-based violence and discrimination.

Create opportunities for women to lead, excel, and influence decisions across all sectors of society.

On this International Women’s Day, GAWU pledges to continue its efforts to elevate women’s status in the workplace, empower them to reach their full potential and work toward a future where equality, respect, and opportunity are the inheritance of generations to come.